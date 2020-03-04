Alabama's Goal is Simple: Be Unstoppable

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —The lone figure on the court had set the shooting machine for a brisk pace and stared draining three-point shots.

With no one else around the extra shooting session quickly set into a rhythm. Only instead of catch-and-shoot, catch-and-shoot, this one might have had different words associated with it.

Win-and-in. Win-and-in ...

This week, the best story with the University of Alabama athletic department has nothing to do with a diamond, or with the injury status of a key player. It’s with the basketball team that is clearly peaking at the right time.

“Win the next one,” Crimson Tide women’s basketball coach Kristi Curry said. “Brand new season.”

Thursday morning, Alabama (18-11, 8-8 SEC) will have a rematch against the last team to beat it, Georgia, which is coached by former Crimson Tide standout Joni Taylor, formerly known as Crenshaw, at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. (11 a.m. SEC Network).

All indications are that Alabama is squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. Win, and it’s probably getting an invitation.

Lose and it’s not.

It’s that simple.

So is the idea that the season could come down to just one shot. But it would be an opportunity that few thought this team would have.

The game that really turned Alabama’s fortunes around was the Megan Abrams tip-in at the buzzer for the 66-64 victory at No. 9 Mississippi State. It was the program’s first win over a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 9 Kentucky 57-55 on Jan. 23, 2014.

“That was big,” said junior forward Jasmine Walker, calling it the biggest victory of her collegiate career.

Previously, Alabama had lost all six of its games against ranked opponents, yet even those showed signs that the Crimson Tide was turning a corner.

Too often a loss in women’s basketball isn’t just a loss, but a blowout. The discrepancy between programs is much greater, and there aren’t near as many upsets as their male counterparts.

Most of these games were close. Really close.

“We weren’t out of any of the games,” said redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis, who is averaging a team-high 13.1 points and 3.7 assists per game and was just named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Jan. 5 vs. No. 4 South Carolina, L 93-78

Jan. 9 vs. No. 14 Kentucky, L 81-71

Jan. 20 at No. 23 Tennessee, L 65-63

Jan. 23 vs. No. 15 Texas A & M, L 79-74

Jan. 30 vs. 25 Arkansas, L 66-48

Feb. 6 at No. 15 Kentucky, L 66-62

Feb. 23 at No. 9 Mississippi State, W 66-64

Feb. 27 at No. 12 Texas A & M, 76-63

In the middle of that was the tough loss at Georgia, 76-75 in overtime, the kind that could demoralize a team. Instead, Alabama started winning its close games like 57-56 at Ole Miss, 68-64 to Auburn and 69-62 to Florida.

And then it came back from being down 13 in the fourth quarter to beat the Bulldogs, a team with national title aspirations.

"I just thought their kids out-toughed us, out-played us most of the day,” Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said at the time. “It's not the first shot that beats you a lot of the times, it's the second one. That's what happened to us. Not having the focus to block out on that shot and letting that kid have a free run to go in there and tip it in, we got what we deserved.”

Only Alabama didn’t just sit back and enjoy the win. Four days later it topped No. 12 Texas A & M, a team it had lost to earlier in the season, at College Station. This time it wouldn’t need a dramatic clutch basket, the Crimson Tide pulled away for the impressive 76-63 win.

“They answered the bell,” Texas A & M coach Gary Blair said about the Crimson Tide. “They played extremely well in all facets of the game. We were lucky to be tied at the end of the first quarter, but we fought back through it. They executed the pick and high ball screen as well as anybody we've played this year. We came off of Walker in the corner and it was a team-wide thing. Whoever was next to her let her have probably 11-out-of-the-12 shots. She was wide open due to us not rotating or having help on the pick and roll."

It was the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide notched back-to-back wins against top-15 teams.

“You can say it, you can show it, you can self-correct,” Curry said about the team’s growing confidence, “but until you actually have that happen there’s nothing more valuable than the confidence you can get from that.”

It’s not like the team hadn’t endured injuries or faced adversity, either. Redshirt junior center Shelby Gibson suffered a foot injury and recently called it a career. Sophomore guard De’Sha Benjamin was Alabama’s third-leading scorer during SEC play when she too suffered a foot injury.

Instead, different players have been stepping up at key times.

It’s had key contributions off the bench and balanced scoring.

It’s figuring out ways to win.

“Any time we have four double-figures we’re tough to beat,” Curry said. “The thing that’s special about this team is that we have the best bench production in the league. We have starters to some degree coming off our bench. We feel like were multi-talented, and faceted inside and out.”

Even though Georgia isn’t ranked, the Bulldogs (16-13, 7-9 SEC) are a tough matchup for the Crimson Tide. They’ve won four of the last five matchups. Alabama is 1-7 against them in the SEC Tournament, the lone win back in 1981. Taylor is also a really good coach.

“Transition defense,” Curry said will be the key. “We gave up way too much in transition and we turned the ball over way too much [last time]. So taking care of the basketball, limiting their easy baskets in transition is going to be really important. We know that’s going to be a huge area that we can clean up. That’s what we’ve done lately.”

Here’s the difference. At one point at Georgia the home team led 47-25 in the third quarter.

It’s arguably the turning point for the whole season if the Crimson Tide can come back and get even this time.

“It’s important not to get down,” Lewis said. “When we played at their place we got down a lot and had to fight so hard to get back in the game.”

Overall, Alabama’s 18 regular season wins are its most since the 1997-98 season, and the Crimson Tide hadn’t finished with a .500 record in league play since Rick Moody last reached the Sweet 16 in 1997-98.

Over the past eight seasons, every SEC team that has finished with an 8-8 mark in conference play has made it into the NCAA Tournament, so one can see why Lewis was taking extra shots this week.

Win-and-in. Win-and-in ...

“We’ve been playing hard regardless of the losses that we had,” said Walker, a second-team All-SEC selection. “I feel like once we got that little push we became unstoppable.”