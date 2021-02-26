Alabama Women's Basketball's Comeback Attempt Falls Short against No. 3 Texas A&M, 73-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After trailing by as many as 21 points in the second half, a Jordan Lewis three-pointer cut the Texas A&M lead to 70-65 with 1:25 to go.

However, Alabama women's basketball's fourth-quarter comeback bid fell just short, as the Crimson Tide lost 73-67 to No. 3 Texas A&M Thursday night.

"We had a lot, a lot of yuckiness tonight, but our kids continued to respond with great energy," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "And that was a heck of a comeback, we just fell short."

The loss ended Alabama's three-game winning streak and the team falls to 15-7, 8-7 Southeastern Conference.

The Tide opened the fourth quarter on a 16-4 run to get back into the game. Alabama could have easily folded in the second half when facing the large deficit, but Curry said she knew the leadership on her team wouldn't allow that to happen.

"I didn't expect anything less, I knew we would make a run," Curry said.

Alabama came into the game as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the SEC, but struggled in the first half just shooting 4-15 from behind the arc.

Lewis, who led the team in scoring with 21 points, had some key three-pointers in the fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

"You shouldn't stop shooting because they're not falling," Lewis said. "You just can't give up or lose your confidence because you didn't make a couple of shots but you have to step up."

Ariyah Copeland fouled out with 13 points and six rebounds. Jasmine Walker added her 13th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds, but was held in check by the Aggies defense for most of the night.

After the win, Texas A&M coach Gary Blair was complementary of the season Alabama has had so far.

"Alabama's a good NCAA playoff team, and they'll be in there," Blair said. "They've already got their eight [conference] wins, and they've got another tough game with Arkansas."

Alabama will close the regular season on the road this Sunday at 5 p.m. against No. 16 Arkansas.