Alabama Women's Golf Advances to NCAA Championship

Three consecutive days of poor weather at the Baton Rouge Regional resulted in the No. 6 seed Crimson Tide's advancement

It might not have happened how it thought, but the Alabama Women's Golf team is advancing to the NCAA Championship.

The sixth-seeded Crimson Tide is headed to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. after three days of bad weather resulted in the cancelation of the Baton Rouge Regional.

The regional was scheduled to begin on Monday, but its first round was postponed due to rain and poor conditions on the green. The same occurred on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday.

All six teams of the regional will advance to the NCAA Championship. The teams are as follows: Baylor, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Alabama.

The NCAA Championship in Scottsdale is scheduled for May 21-26.

Here is the full statement issued by the NCAA:

Statement from NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee Statement – Baton Rouge Regional

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee regrets that the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships regional in Baton Rouge could not be conducted as scheduled this week. The University Club has taken on over 7 inches of rain in the past several days. The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff and the Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days about the course conditions that have led to this unprecedented and most difficult decision.

Committee policy states that since play could not take place Wednesday, advancement will be determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championship, with the top six teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team, going to the national championships. Those teams and individuals are as follows:

Advancing teams: LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland, Alabama

Advancing individuals: Karen Fredgaard (Houston), Nataliya Guseva (Miami), Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston)

This marks head coach Mic Potter’s 14th NCAA Championship appearance during his tenure at Alabama, including capturing the school's first national title in 2012 in Franklin, Tenn.