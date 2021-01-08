Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Biletnikoff Award

Already a Heisman Trophy winner, the star Crimson Tide wide out now can add Biletnikoff winner to his name

After winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy earlier this week, University of Alabama wide receiver can add another trophy to his resume.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Smith had won the 2020 Fred Biletnikoff Award over Florida's Kyle Pitts and Ole Miss' Elijah Moore.

Smith, a senior from Amite, La., dazzled fans with big plays as the national leader in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch. The SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year caught 105 passes – the second-most at Alabama in any season – and half of his 1,641 yards came after the catch. As a wide receiver finalist for its Maxwell Award, Smith is near-certain to earn unanimous All-America status today from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Smith’s 20 TD grabs are tied for the SEC single-season record (and tops all-time at ‘Bama), a mark made only last year from LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (Chase did it in 15 games, Smith has reached it in 12). Amari Cooper is one of two Alabama players to win the Biletnikoff (in 2014) with Jerry Jeudy earning its only two seasons ago in 2018.

Past Biletnikoff Winners

2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama

2019 JaMarr Chase LSU

2018 Jerry Jeudy Alabama

2017 James Washington Oklahoma State

2016 DeDe Westbrook Oklahoma

2015 Corey Coleman Baylor

2014 Amari Cooper Alabama

2013 Brandin Cooks Oregon State

2012 Marquise Lee USC

2011 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State

2010 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State

2009 Golden Tate Notre Dame

2008 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech

2007 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech

2006 Calvin Johnson Georgia Tech

2005 Mike Haas Oregon State

2004 Braylon Edwards Michigan

2003 Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburgh

2002 Charles Rogers Michigan State

2001 Josh Reed LSU

2000 Antonio Bryant Pittsburgh

1999 Troy Walters Stanford

1998 Troy Edwards Louisiana Tech

1997 Randy Moss Marshall

1996 Marcus Harris Wyoming

1995 Terry Glenn Ohio State

1994 Bobby Engram Penn State