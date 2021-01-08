Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Biletnikoff Award
After winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy earlier this week, University of Alabama wide receiver can add another trophy to his resume.
On Thursday night, it was announced that Smith had won the 2020 Fred Biletnikoff Award over Florida's Kyle Pitts and Ole Miss' Elijah Moore.
Smith, a senior from Amite, La., dazzled fans with big plays as the national leader in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch. The SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year caught 105 passes – the second-most at Alabama in any season – and half of his 1,641 yards came after the catch. As a wide receiver finalist for its Maxwell Award, Smith is near-certain to earn unanimous All-America status today from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Smith’s 20 TD grabs are tied for the SEC single-season record (and tops all-time at ‘Bama), a mark made only last year from LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (Chase did it in 15 games, Smith has reached it in 12). Amari Cooper is one of two Alabama players to win the Biletnikoff (in 2014) with Jerry Jeudy earning its only two seasons ago in 2018.
Past Biletnikoff Winners
2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama
2019 JaMarr Chase LSU
2018 Jerry Jeudy Alabama
2017 James Washington Oklahoma State
2016 DeDe Westbrook Oklahoma
2015 Corey Coleman Baylor
2014 Amari Cooper Alabama
2013 Brandin Cooks Oregon State
2012 Marquise Lee USC
2011 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State
2010 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State
2009 Golden Tate Notre Dame
2008 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech
2007 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech
2006 Calvin Johnson Georgia Tech
2005 Mike Haas Oregon State
2004 Braylon Edwards Michigan
2003 Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburgh
2002 Charles Rogers Michigan State
2001 Josh Reed LSU
2000 Antonio Bryant Pittsburgh
1999 Troy Walters Stanford
1998 Troy Edwards Louisiana Tech
1997 Randy Moss Marshall
1996 Marcus Harris Wyoming
1995 Terry Glenn Ohio State
1994 Bobby Engram Penn State