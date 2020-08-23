Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle's Role Expanding in 2020 is Bad News For Opposing Teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs II off to the NFL, University of Alabama wide receivers, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, are now center stage in the Crimson Tide's passing attack.

Waddle, who is a junior, has electrified on special teams as the primary kick returner, and for the Crimson Tide in his first two seasons. Now, with an expanded role in 2020 that could be very bad news for opposing teams.

"Unfortunately I was the fourth option, fourth receiver for last year so I really didn't get enough playing time," Waddle said during a Zoom meeting with the media on Saturday. "But this year, you know, they're looking for me to come to a bigger role, and I'm just excited to see how they're playing my job for the team."

Last season, even playing fourth fiddle, Waddle caught 33 passes for 560 yards and six touchdowns. Fans can look to his performance in the Iron Bowl, where he finished with 98 yards and three scores on only four receptions, to see what can be expected with him in the starting lineup.

"He's been working on his craft during the offseason," Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II said. "He's gonna play a very big role. He's a special player and we're looking forward to competing against each other every day."

A scary thought for defensive backs in the SEC is that Waddle could be getting even faster under Alabama's director of sports science, Dr. Matt Rhea.

“You know, Dr. Rhea is a more speed focused guy, so me and him have really good conversations on what I need to do and how I’m doing," Waddle said. "So, right now, he says I am looking really, really good, and my first 20 yards is really good.”

With redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones the presumed starter, Waddle is hoping that the connection between the two forged in that Iron Bowl defeat could grow into something special this season.

"I think Mac Jones has taken more of a personal role," Waddle said. "He is more confident. He is really leading the team, you know, he came in late last year. It was more of, you know, a process of him getting better and more confident with the offense. Now, he is looking really, really good.

"Well, this minicamp, and this camp we are having right now, we have been getting a lot of reps. A lot more reps than usual. So, I think the chemistry is just continuing to get better over time.”

It remains to be seen who the two other receivers will be that see meaningful playing time alongside Waddle and Smith, but the Houston native says he has been giving advice to younger guys like sophomore John Metchie III, freshmen Javon Baker, Thaiu Jones-Bell and Traeshon Holden.

“Well, with the young guys, it’s hard. Our offense is hard to learn, so they have been kinda like learning through this minicamp and this camp we are having. So, I just give them little tips on what to do, little tips in the offense where they can just easily grow into the offense.”

Who does Waddle think will get those starting nods?

"That's a question you are going to have to ask Coach Saban."