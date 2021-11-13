Alabama WR Xavier Williams Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt-sophomore wideout for the Crimson Tide is the second player to enter the portal this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Xavier Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the story.

Williams has not participated in practices at all this season due to an unknown injury and was slated to sit out for the entirety of the 2021 season.. Back in August during the Crimson Tide's fall camp, head coach Nick Saban provided some form of explanation for his absence, but did not reveal any specifics regarding the injury.

“Ziggy has some medical issues that’s keeping him out,” Saban told reporters via Zoom after preseason practice No. 5. “Without saying what, he’s medically not going to play this year.”

Williams was also removed off of Alabama's online roster over the summer. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal this week, with defensive back Marcus Banks having entered the portal back on Nov. 8.

Here is a list of Williams' accomplishes since joining Alabama football back in 2018, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

2020

Worked his way into a more significant role in UA's deep receiver rotation late in the season ... saw time in six games, including the final four contests. Texas A&M: Saw time in the Tide's home opener. Kentucky: Entered off the bench against UK. Arkansas: Tallied snaps at wide receiver in Fayetteville. Florida: Continued to see increased playing time ... caught one pass for a 12-yard gain and a key Alabama first down. Notre Dame: Caught one pass against the Fighting Irish. Ohio State: Recorded 12 yards and a first down on his catch in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

2019

Played in four contests in 2019 (New Mexico State, Southern Miss, Arkansas, Western Carolina).

2018

Speedy wideout on the outside who provided depth in the receiver rotation ... redshirted at season's end ... made his first collegiate appearance against Louisville but did not record any stats.