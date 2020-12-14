Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith Earn Weekly SEC Honors

Leatherwood was the league's offensive lineman of the week, while Smith was the co-special teams player of the week

Two University of Alabama players earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors for their efforts in a 52-3 win over Arkansas, the league office announced on Monday morning.

Crimson Tide wideout DeVonta Smith was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, while Alex Leatherwood was named Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Smith recorded a punt-return touchdown for the first time in his Alabama career and Leatherwood helped anchor an offensive line that totaled up over 453 yards of offense.

It is the third time that Smith has been recognized by the conference for any weekly honor and it's the first of the season for Leatherwood.

Here is the full release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

Max Johnson, QB, LSU

In first career start, the true freshman led LSU to a 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida in Gainesville ... Became first true freshman quarterback in LSU history to beat a team ranked in the Top 10 in first career start.

Completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and 3 TDs - all career-highs - in the win ... His 3 TDs and 21 completions were the most of any LSU true freshman in their first career start ... Added 52 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

It also marked the first time in LSU history that the Tigers threw 3 TD passes in a game played in Gainesville ... Did not have a turnover as the Tigers possessed the ball for nearly 32 minutes with 418 yards of total offense and 24 first downs.

Two of his 3 TD passes went to true freshmen, including a 4-yard strike to Tre Bradford that put the Tigers up 34-31 with 13:14 left in contest.

With score tied at 34-34, directed LSU on a 9-play, 36-yard drive capped with the game-winning 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left.

DEFENSE

Bryce Thompson, S, Tennessee

Thompson swung the momentum of the game on Saturday for the Vols, making a spectacular one-handed interception and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown as Tennessee topped Vanderbilt, 42-17.

The pick six came in the second quarter with the Vols trailing 10-7 and ignited 28 unanswered points for Tennessee... It was the first pick six of Thompson's career and the 10th turnover forced of his career (eight interceptions, two forced fumbles).

Thompson added two tackles and was the highest graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.

It was his second interception of the season and the third defensive touchdown by the Vols this year.

Eric Stokes, DB, Georgia

Stokes had two tackles and an interception that he returned 27 yards on Missouri's opening drive that put the ball at the Tiger 23-yard line.

He is tied for the league lead with four picks and has returned two of those for touchdowns, which puts him at the top of the national list.

Stokes helped anchor a defense that held Missouri to just 22 yards rushing (1.0 per carry), scoreless for three quarters and to one touchdown drive of 1 yard following a blocked punt.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Cade York, PK, LSU

Booted three field goals, including a school-record 57-yarder with 23 seconds remaining to lift LSU to a 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida in Gainesville.

The 57-yarder - in a dense fog - capped a 9-play, 36-yard drive, that gave the Tigers their first win over a ranked opponent this year.

Also kicked field goals of 39 and 30 yards and was a perfect 4-of-4 on PATs.

The 57-yard field goal is the second-longest in FBS in 2020 and ties for the ninth-longest in SEC history. Has now kicked five field goals of 50-yards or longer this year.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The senior recorded the first punt return touchdown of his career in a 52-3 win at Arkansas.

Smith took his second punt of the game up the middle of the coverage unit and outraced the Razorbacks to the end zone for an 84-yard return.

He finished the game with 111 punt return yards (3 returns) for an average of 37 yards per return.

Smith also caught three passes for 22 yards, wrapping up his afternoon at halftime.

FRESHMAN

Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Rushed for a career-high 192 yards on 26 carries including 112 in the second half, helping Auburn to a 24-10 win over the SEC's No. 4 rushing defense.

Passed Bo Jackson for second all-time in single-season freshman rushing yards at Auburn.

The 192 rushing yards was the third most by an Auburn freshman in a game and most since Tommie Agee rushed for 219 in 1983.

Most rushing yards by a SEC freshman and No. 3 rushing performance in SEC this season.

The third-most rushing yards in a game nationally by a freshman this season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Alex Leatherwood, LT, Alabama

Senior left tackle Alex Leatherwood anchored the Crimson Tide offensive line in a 52-3 win at Arkansas.

Alabama's offensive front controlled the line of scrimmage as the Tide accounted for 216 rushing yards and 227 passing yards while scoring 52 points and netting 24 first downs.

Leatherwood did not allow a sack and or a quarterback pressure as QB Mac Jones completed 24-of-29 passes for 208 yards.

Cleared a path for the Crimson Tide to average 5.7 yards per rush.

Leatherwood was 100 percent on his assignments and did not commit a penalty.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Derick Hall, DL, Auburn