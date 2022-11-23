Skip to main content

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Named Lott Trophy Finalist

The junior linebacker is one of four finalists for the award named after NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. was named a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced on Wednesday morning.

The linebacker was joined by Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC).

 DeMeco Ryans is the only Alabama player to earn the accolade in program history, winning the award in 2005.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The group of finalists for are now invited to attend the annual awards show on Dec. 11 with the winner being announced at the event.

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker

  • A force on the Crimson Tide defense and one of the most feared defenders in all of college football
  • Majoring in communications with a minor in sports media and is scheduled to graduate this December
  • Has been a consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s community service and volunteer efforts since stepping foot on campus
  • Member of Alabama’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban
  • Totaled 46 tackles on the season, including 14 for loss (-60 yards) and eight sacks (-43 yards)
  • Leads the SEC and is tied for eighth nationally in tackles for loss while ranking second in the conference and tying for eighth in the country in sacks
  • Also contributed a team-high 10 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, a blocked field goal and a pick-six

