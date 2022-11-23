Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Named Lott Trophy Finalist

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. was named a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced on Wednesday morning.

The linebacker was joined by Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC).

DeMeco Ryans is the only Alabama player to earn the accolade in program history, winning the award in 2005.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The group of finalists for are now invited to attend the annual awards show on Dec. 11 with the winner being announced at the event.

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker

A force on the Crimson Tide defense and one of the most feared defenders in all of college football

Majoring in communications with a minor in sports media and is scheduled to graduate this December

Has been a consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s community service and volunteer efforts since stepping foot on campus

Member of Alabama’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban

Totaled 46 tackles on the season, including 14 for loss (-60 yards) and eight sacks (-43 yards)

Leads the SEC and is tied for eighth nationally in tackles for loss while ranking second in the conference and tying for eighth in the country in sacks

Also contributed a team-high 10 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, a blocked field goal and a pick-six

See also:

Everything Nick Saban Said on the Monday of Iron Bowl Week

Nick Saban Remembers Cadillac Williams the Player as he Prepares to Face Him as Auburn Coach

Alabama Football Leaning into External Factors for Iron Bowl

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: No. 8 Alabama vs Auburn

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.