Alabama's Brittany Davis Named SEC Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sophomore Brittany Davis earned another award this week for her performance against North Carolina as she was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Davis dropped 23 points and shot an impressive 10-of-12 from the floor, including a 3-of-5 clip from beyond the arc, in the Crimson Tide’s 83-77 victory against the Tar Heels on Sunday.

This is the first SEC Player of the Week honor for an Alabama player since Ashley Williams earned the honor on Feb. 20, 2018.

Davis was also named the College Sports Madness National Player of the Week on Monday.

Since returning home from the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas, Davis has started to find her groove. Davis has scored in double figures in each of the last three games for a team-high 15.3 points per contest in that span.

For the season, Davis leads the team in shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.