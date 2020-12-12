Alabama's Ferocious Pass Rush Lifts Crimson Tide Over Razorbacks

The Crimson Tide registered eight sacks and forced four turnovers in beatdown of Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get in, do your job, and get out.

That was the motto behind the University of Alabama's 52-3 blowout win over Arkansas in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Unlike most contests in this 10-game, All-SEC schedule, where the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide's offense has pulverized opposing defenses like a freight train, it was the defense who stole the show with a stellar performance against the Hogs.

"I thought we started out slow," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said postgame. "But as the game went on, we got better and better on defense."

After Arkansas (3-7) went down the field for 66 yards on its second drive of the game to convert a 26-yard field goal to tie it up at 3, it was all downhill for the Razorbacks offense from there.

On its next six drives to close out the first half, Arkansas managed negative 18 yards.

-18.

Yes, you read that right.

In the first two quarters, the Crimson Tide defensive front sacked both Razorback quarterbacks, Feleipe Franks or KJ Jefferson, a total of five times.

Per Pro Football Focus, Alabama pressured Franks on 61 percent of his dropbacks.

Defensive tackle DJ Dale also recovered fumble near the Arkansas goal-line that resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run from Najee Harris on the ensuing play, early in the second period.

Arkansas went seven drives without a first down, after getting five of them in the first quarter, its next one finally came in the late stages of the third quarter.

In the second half, the Crimson Tide added three more sacks, bringing it's total to eight for the game, which is a season-high, and three more turnovers including an interception from freshman defensive back Brian Branch.

The four turnovers were also a season high for this group that has only allowed five touchdowns in its last 26 quarters of action, dating back to the start of the second half against Georgia.

Alabama's eight sacks were spread out across six players (Will Anderson Jr. - 2, Christian Barmore - 2, Tim Smith - 1, Shane Lee - 1, Christopher Allen - 1, Byron Young - 0.5, Phidarian Mathis - 0.5).

"We prepared all week," Mathis said. "It's the same thing every week. Whatever our coaches call, we gotta go out there and dominate the call. It helped us a lot, getting to the quarterback. We got control and got into the rushing lanes. We did a very good today."

All in all, it was the Razorbacks worst offensive outing of the season, totaling only 188 total yards, 80 on the ground and 108 through the air. Coming into Saturday, this Arkansas unit was averaging 414 yards a game, which was seventh in the SEC.

How about Alabama's defense on the SEC's third-leading receiver in Treylon Burks?

Coming in with over 800 yards on the year, Burks only caught two passes for a total of 16 yards.

Linebacker Jaylen Moody and Young both led the Crimson Tide in tackles with seven a piece.

It was certainly that kind of day on that side of the ball that Alabama will look to build off of when it goes up against Florida and quarterback Kyle Trask, who are averaging over 500 yards a game, in the SEC Championship Game next weekend in Atlanta.

"We are certainly going to be challenged in a different way with the quarterback and passing attack that Florida has," Saban said. "We are going to have to stand up and show we can play against a team like that.

"The team has made a lot of improvements throughout the year on defense. We had four out of five new starters in the secondary and made a lot errors early in the year. Players have gotten a lot more confident with what's expected of them. It is going to take the whole team and a whole-team effort to be able to win the SEC championship.

"Offense is going to have to play well. We are going to have to do a good job on special teams, and obviously, play a lot better on defense."