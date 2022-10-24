Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly Named to Cousy Award Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball's Jahvon Quinerly earned another preseason honor as he was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list.

The award, in honor of the great Celtics point guard who had a stellar collegiate career at Holy Cross, is given to the nation's best point guard.

Quinerly is returning from a torn ACL he suffered during the Tide's NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame, the senior point guard comes back as the leading scorer from last season's squad, where he averaged 13.8 points per game. He was also named SEC Most Outstanding Player during last year's SEC Tournament , and finished the season eighth in the conference in assists (4.8).

The other preseason award Quinerly earned was a spot on the All-SEC second team, along with freshman teammate Brandon Miller.

In addition to Quinerly, Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. and Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler round out the SEC selections for the Cousy Award watch list. Jordan Walker is the last representation of the state of Alabama as he begins his senior year at UAB. Come late January, the list of 20 players will be cut down to 10, then to five in March before the winner will be announced at a date to be determined.

Alabama basketball will have an exhibition this Saturday in Tuscaloosa as Nate Oats and Co. will take on Southern Illinois in exhibition, then the season officially kicks off next week, first against Longwood on November 7 then against Liberty on November 11. Alabama will hit the road for its first home game against South Alabama on November 15.