Alabama’s Jasmine Walker Selected as a Finalist for Katrina McClain Award

Walker one of top 10 power forwards to earn a spot as a finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alabama’s Jasmine Walker is one of 10 finalist from across the nation in contention for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award, which was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. The award, named after two-time All-American and 1989 National Player of the Year Katrina McClain, recognizes the top power forward in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Jasmine Walker

Katrina McClain Award Finalist

· Walker has had one of the most productive seasons in Alabama women’s basketball history, averaging just shy of a double-double at 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

· She’s recorded nine of her 19 career double-doubles this season and scored 20-plus points on eight occasions.

· Walker set career highs in points (28) and rebounds (16) in 2020-21 and scored her 1,000th career point, which she achieved in under three full seasons.

· The 6-3 forward is No. 1 in the SEC and top 10 nationally in nearly every three-point category.

· She is the only player to rank in the top five in the league in scoring and rebounds.

· Walker is also quickly working her way up the Alabama record books, ranking third in single-season three-point percentage, fifth in career three-point percentage and ninth in career three-pointers made and attempted.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented April 9, 2021.