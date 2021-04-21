Alabama's John Petty Jr. Officially Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

The senior will not use the extra year of eligibility given to all athletes by the NCAA and is a projected second-round pick in this year's draft

Like fellow senior Herb Jones, Alabama basketball's John Petty Jr. won't take advantage of an extra year of eligibility given to student athletes by the NCAA.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Huntsville, Ala. product announced his intentions to officially declare for the 2021 NBA draft, which will take place on July 29.

"To being, I would like to thank God for all the blessing and gifts He has given me," Petty said in a post on Instagram. "I would like to say thanks to my coaches, trainers, support staff and everyone else who has been a part of this journey. I appreciate you all more than you will ever know. To my teammates — my brothers. I love you all! Thank you for pushing and motivating me to become the best player and person I could. I've been blessed to call the University of Alabama home for the last four years and it's been an incredible ride.

"I cannot thank the fans enough for their unwavering support throughout my time in Tuscaloosa. You all will always hold a special place in my heart. To my family: You are my rocks and my reason why. The love, support and encouragement you've given has been imperative to my growth as a father. This is our journey and whatever I do, it is for us.

"Since the time I first picked up a basketball and fell in love with the game, it has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. It's now time to take the next step in reaching that goal and officially declare for the 2021 NBA Draft."

Petty finished the 2020-2021 season third on the Crimson Tide in scoring at 12.6 points per game and second in rebounding at 5.2. He ended his four-year Alabama career as the school's all-time leader in three-point attempts and three-pointers made.