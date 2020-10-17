SI.com
Alabama's LaBryan Ray and Carl Tucker Will Be Unavailable Against Georgia

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama will be down two key pieces when it takes on No. 3-ranked Georgia on Saturday night. 

Starting defensive end LaBryan Ray and tight end Carl Tucker were both in street clothes during warmups and not expected to play against the Bulldogs. 

Ray was wearing a sleeve around his left wrist. He missed the final 10 games of last season with a foot injury. 

"LaBryan played great last year for the three games he was able to play in," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban when asked about what Ray brings to the team earlier in fall camp. "He adds something to us that we don’t have. He’s athletic. He’s got initial quickness. He’s very positive in terms of pass rush and being able to play space plays because he can run and he is athletic. And need more guys to be like that on our team on the defensive line. There’s too much spread, too many loose plays in football right now that athletic guys that can run are really, really important to being a good defensive team. And I think that’s the biggest thing that he adds, and we need more players to play like him.

This story will be updated. 

