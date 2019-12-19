Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three limited University of Alabama football players continued to do a little more as the Crimson Tide held its fourth bowl practice on Thursday afternoon. 

Freshman interior linebacker Christian Harris was doing a little more, and participated in some individual drills. 

Junior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is also working his way through an undisclosed injury, while redshirt freshman tight end Miller Forristall is coming off surgery on his voice box and is wearing extra protection around his next. 

The plan isn't necessarily to have them ready by the end of the weekend, when Alabama breaks for Christmas, but in time for the game. So in that respect there's no rush. 

Smith is one of the players who is mulling over a decision about whether to enter the NFL Draft early, along with receiving colleagues Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. 

"That’s why we love to play this game, to compete," Jeudy said. 

"Injuries happen," he continued. "So if I didn’t get injured the whole season, why would I get injured in this game? I don’t really think about injuries or anything like that. I just go out there and play football like I’ve been doing this whole year."

On Wednesday, Saban said: "Smitty did a little work today. Christian Harris is supposed to start back up and do some things tomorrow. I don’t think anything else has come up or we had any changes on any of that stuff."

Meanwhile, junior defensive end LaBryan Ray (lower leg) was on the field for the first time during media viewing, but was in a black no-contact jersey while watching position drills from the side. 

Alabama was outside for the first time this week as conditions were 52 degrees and sunny.

The early forecast for Orlando on Jan. 1, when Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, is 76 degrees and partly-cloudy skies. 

Freshman running back Trey Saunders (knee) was not with his position group for the second straight day. He was in a black no-contact jersey earlier this week.

When walking in, reporters saw Tua Tagovailoa sitting, presumably in the middle of his daily rehab work. The quarterback appeared to be in good spirits (and no, he didn't give a hint as to his draft decision).

