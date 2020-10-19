Alabama's Mac Jones Earns Yet Another SEC Accolade

Another week, another Southeastern Conference accolade for a University of Alabama football player.

The league announced on Monday morning that Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones was the Offensive Player of the Week after his efforts against Georgia this past weekend.

It is his second time winning the conference's weekly honor, with the first coming after the Texas A & M game earlier this season.

Jones went 24-for-32 through the air for 417 yards and four touchdowns with only interception in the 41-24 defeat of the Bulldogs.

Here is the entire release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The junior quarterback was in complete control of a commanding 41-24 victory over No. 3 Georgia.

Produced a 219.5 passer rating against the nation's top-ranked defense.

Threw for 417 yards while completing 75 percent (24 of 32) of his passes with four touchdowns.

Recorded his third straight 400-yard passing game while averaging 17.38 yards per completion and 13.0 per attempt.

Registered eight explosive plays 15 yards or more, including scoring strikes of 40, 17, 90 and 13 yards.

Was 4 of 5 for 202 yards and two touchdowns on passes 30-plus yards down the field against the Bulldogs.

Accounted for 19 first downs through the air.

Leads the nation in yards per completion (16.87) and yards per attempt (13.2), while ranking second in completion percentage (78.3) and passing yards per game (379.5).

DEFENSE

Grant Morgan, LB, Arkansas

Led the team with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pick-six in win over Ole Miss and now leads the nation averaging 13.0 tackles per game.

19 tackles are the second most single-game tackles by a player in the FBS this year, behind teammate Bumper Pool (20 tackles at MSST).

In the fourth quarter, made his first career interception, returning it 23 yards for a touchdown.

Only player in the FBS since 2000 to have at least 15 tackles in a game with 3.0 tackles for loss, two passes defended and an interception return for a touchdown.

Set a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss and two passes broken up.

Part of a Razorback defense that intercepted six passes for the first time in school history since 2003 versus Mississippi State, which is tied for fifth most in school history.

Six team interceptions are tied for the most in a single FBS game this season.

Earned Crip Hall Award given to outstanding senior on Homecoming at Arkansas.

Jaycee Horn, DB, South Carolina

Horn had the best game of his career in Carolina's 30-22 win over Auburn.

The junior cornerback recorded a pair of interceptions, the first two of his career, and deflected a pass leading to a third interception for the Gamecocks.

All three picks were turned into touchdowns.

He was credited with an additional four pass breakups and logged three tackles in the contest.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina

The freshman punter had the best day of his brief career, punting five times for a 48.4-yard average, including a career-best 53-yarder in the Gamecocks' 30-22 win over Auburn.

Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20, at the 2, 7 and 19-yard lines.

He had a net punting average of 44.4 yards in the contest after entering the game with just a net of 33.1 yards per punt this season.

FRESHMAN

Hudson Clark, DB, Arkansas

In just his second career start he intercepted three passes in victory over Ole Miss, which is tied for the second most interceptions in school history.

Most single-game interceptions by a player in the FBS this season.

Tied for third most single-game interceptions in SEC history.

First Razorback freshman to ever record three interceptions in a game and the first SEC freshman to have three interceptions since Mississippi State's Darrell Williams in 2003 against Troy.

Made first career interception in the first quarter.

Tied for the nation's lead in interceptions and has the most among freshmen.

Part of a Razorback defense that intercepted six passes for the first time in school history since 2003 versus Mississippi State, which is tied for fifth most in school history.

Six team interceptions are tied for the most in a single FBS game this season.

Arkansas now leads the nation with 10 interceptions this season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

Graded at 90 percent in Kentucky's 34-7 win at No. 18/17-ranked Tennessee.

Had 10 knockdown blocks.

Did not allow any sacks or quarterback pressures and had no missed assignments or penalties.

Had 22 blocks at the point of attack, including Chris Rodriguez' two-yard touchdown run.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A & M

The defensive tackle recorded five tackles on the day to go along with one quarterback sack of nine yards.

Also recovered a fumble and returned it 19 yards.

Later on Monday, the Crimson Tide coaching staff announced its selections for their own players of the week, and Jones was included along with offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, linebackers Christopher Allen and Dylan Moses, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and placekicker Will Reichard.

Here is the announcement from the school:

OFFENSE

Mac Jones

Went 24-of-32 passing for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the win

Recorded his third straight 400-yard passing game and owns three of Alabama’s nine 400-yard passing games in program history

Was 4-of-5 for 202 yards and two touchdowns on passes of 30-plus yards against the Bulldogs

Finished with a 219.5 passer rating against the nation’s top-ranked defense

Alex Leatherwood

Anchored a Crimson Tide offensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage, helping UA rack up 564 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs

Did not allow a sack and gave up just one quarterback pressure to allow Mac Jones to complete 75 percent of his passes for 417 yards and four scores

Cleared a path for Najee Harris to rush for 152 yards and one score, Georgia’s first rushing touchdown allowed all season

Did not miss an assignment or commit a penalty

DeVonta Smith

Led all wideouts with double-digit catches for a second straight week, posting 11 against UGA

Finished with a team-high 167 yards and two scores

Found the end zone from 17 and 13 yards out, toe-tapping the back line for the Tide’s final score to seal the victory against the nation’s third-ranked team

DEFENSE

Christopher Allen

Recorded four tackles, including one for loss (-4 yards)

Added one quarterback hurry as UA forced three Georgia interceptions and 18-of-40 passing for the night

Dylan Moses

Finished with 10 tackles on the night which ranked second for the Tide defense

Added one sack for a loss of 12 yards

Patrick Surtain II

Played a key role in the Tide’s secondary that finished with three interceptions by night’s end

Totaled five tackles and a pass breakup against UGA

SPECIAL TEAMS

Will Reichard