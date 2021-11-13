Alabama's Offense Explodes in 104-88 Win Over South Dakota State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It seemed neither team could really pull away. However, with the help of blocks on three straight defensive possessions that immediately turned into baskets on the other side of the floor Alabama was up by 16 points over South Dakota State and never looked back.

"When our defense was good, our offense was feeding off it pretty well," said Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

The 14th ranked Crimson Tide beat South Dakota State 104-88 inside Coleman Coliseum Friday night.

The Jackrabbits didn't go down without a fight though. After Alabama built the lead to 86-68, South Dakota State went on a 7-0 run. They also kept coming with aggressive three-point shooting, but ultimately the scoring attack from the Alabama offense was too much for the Jackrabbits to overcome.

"I thought there was times in the game where we could have buried them and just didn't get the stops we needed to to do that," Oats said. "So lots of stuff to work on, but that's why we play these games. We'll get better at it. We'll be better next week than we were tonight for sure."

By name alone, South Dakota State might not sound like that impressive of a victory, but the Jackrabbits were a team returning the bulk of its starters from last season. They were picked to finish second in the Summit League preseason.

"They returned 99% of their points from last year," Oats said. "If they win their league like they're predicted to, this should be a quality win."

There were times throughout the game, especially early in the night, when the shots simply weren't following for Alabama. Oats' message to the team is always keep shooting. And continuing to shoot is exactly what they did. The Crimson Tide had 84 shots, including 40 three-point attempts.

It was another balanced scoring night for the Crimson Tide with five players in double figures. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 26 points. To Quinerly, it's no surprise how much this offense has been clicking early.

"I feel like towards the end of the last season, the ball was moving really well," Quinerly said. "The guys that we brought back and the newcomers, it kind of resonated with them easily. I'm not really surprised by it. It's something we live by—being unselfish, making the extra pass."

For the second game in a row, Keon Ellis had a double-double, this time with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Oats called his play "unbelievably good."

One thing that was not so good for the Crimson Tide against South Dakota State was its defense. Oats took his first timeout just six minutes into the game with South Dakota State holding a 13-11 lead. He was not pleased with the effort and energy he was seeing from his team, particularly on the defensive end.

"I didn't like our effort," Oats said. "I didn't think we were playing hard enough. I didn't think our transition sprint backs were good enough. We've got to play harder all the time."

Immediately out of the timeout, Darius Miles hit a three-pointer to retake the lead and shortly after that, the Crimson Tide went on a 9-0 run. After a tightly-contested first half, Alabama took a 41-38 lead into halftime.

The positive finish to the first half carried over into the second half of the game where Alabama improved from both beyond the arc and the free throw line in route to the victory.

Even though Alabama came away with the win, Quinerly also wasn't pleased with what he saw on the defensive end.

"I feel like our transition defense still needs some work after this game," Quinerly said. "But I'm still proud of the fight that we showed tonight."

Perhaps the biggest concern coming out of the win is the status of forward Juwan Gary. He exited with an injury with about six minutes left in the first half. Oats said it's a soft tissue injury that will be further evaluated tomorrow.

South Dakota State dominated in bench points 52-19, partially due to Gary leaving the game so early with an injury. Where Alabama really shone was second chance points. The team had 18 offensive rebounds and outscored the Jackrabbits 26-6 in second chance points.

With the win, Alabama improves to 2-0 for the first time in the Nate Oats era. The Crimson Tide will have two more games at home next week before traveling to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving week starting with South Alabama on Tuesday night.

"We're going to have to better against South Alabama on Tuesday than we were tonight," Oats said.

This story will be updated with video.