Alabama's Pass-Rush Hitting Stride During Final Stretch of Regular Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — You don't need me to tell you how much the University of Alabama's defense has improved since that October-night in Oxford, Miss.

Just look at the numbers.

Over its last 22 quarters of action, which dates back to the second half of the Georgia game, the Crimson Tide has only given up 10 points each time out compared to over 30 points across the first three contests of the season.

Nationally, Alabama ranks 15th in points allowed per game at 18.3, 35th in total defense (357 ypg), 21st in run defense (116.67 ypg) and 73rd in pass defense (240.3 ypg). All of those numbers are good enough to be top five in the Southeastern Conference.

While those aren't the statistics Alabama defenses of old would put up, coach Nick Saban believes that's credited to the strength of the conference as a whole over time.

"Well, I've been in the SEC for a long time now, and I've always thought that there were a lot of good players in the SEC," Saban said earlier this week. "I think the league is as strong as it's ever been. I think there's more good programs, I think there's more good coaches, and I think that's probably what attracts more good players. But even way back when there were a lot of great players in the SEC, I just think the league is better from top to bottom now and that's probably because of the skill players on offense and people's capabilities of scoring points and making plays.

"I mean, we're giving up 18 and a half points a game, 10 years ago, we gave up eight points a game. So that's a pretty big difference in terms of what it takes to play good defense against the kind of offenses and the kind of skill players that you see right now in this league."

According to Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II, defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been instrumental in getting the unit back on track over the recent weeks.

"He helps us focus on the little things," Surtain said. "You know, communication, flying around to the ball, being as one solid unit and the young guys, they go up there for extra film study even the older guys.

"We all locked into one particular thing and that’s becoming one of the most dominant defenses in college football."

Alabama's defense set the tone early over the past weekend against LSU with a turnover on downs on the Tigers' opening possession deep into the red zone, stuffing tailback Ty Davis-Price short of the line to gain.

It was one of those plays that really showed how much this group has developed over the course of the entire season.

“Fourth down is a big down," Surtain said. "They went for it so obviously we needed a stop and that goes to show us our pride. We take pride in stopping offenses that try to go for it on fourth down and especially them trying to run the ball you know that gains an advantage for us on defense."

Over the last two weeks, the Crimson Tide's pass rush has taken many strides, recording four sacks against Auburn, then five versus the Bayou Bengals, which was a season-high. Alabama only had 14 sacks as a whole in the first eight games.

Freshman linebacker Will Anderson Jr. played a big role in that performance in Death Valley, notching two sacks, which was a career-high.

"I think it’s mainly, in our whole defense, going out there and executing whatever our gameplan is." Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said. "Pass rushing is something we’ve really focused on. I don’t think we’ve ever necessarily been bad with it, there’s just some small areas we had to improve on, and now it’s starting to show with [Anderson's] play, as well."

Anderson has started all nine games for the Crimson Tide in 2020 and is 18th in the SEC in tackles for loss (6.5) and 20th in sacks (3.0).

"Will Anderson’s confidence is going up every single week," Harris said back in November. "I’m just real proud of him. I talked with him since he got here just about what it’s going to be like and stuff. I was trying to be there like more of a big brother for him during fall camp. Seeing him do this well this season, it makes me proud. I’m real proud of him.

"But he’s going to continue to get better and be a really great player for our program."

Meanwhile, junior linebacker Christopher Allen tops the SEC in tackles for loss at 10 and is 15th with four sacks. Those two have helped the Crimson Tide's pass rush immensely and they will look to feast on an Arkansas team this Saturday that has given up 26 sacks on the year.

"I think Will has played well for us," Saban said. "I think Chris Allen has played well for us. I think both outside backers have. I think we have more guys playing with more consistency up front. We’re rotating 6-7 guys on the defensive line, and they’re all doing a pretty good job. I think Dylan [Moses] and Christian Harris are more experienced at the linebacker position, and I just think we’re playing much better as a team.

"I think all those things contribute to it. I think the tackling has been a little bit better than it was earlier in the year. I think all of those things contribute to it. The run force has been better. So we just have to keep on harping on the fact that if everybody does their job we have a chance for the defense to work because we’re playing team defense and everybody is playing together."