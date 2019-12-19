A Lot of Thoughts and a Few Conclusions on Alabama's Successful Early Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He didn't use the hunting dog analogy.

If you've been following Nick Saban for a while, you know exactly what I'm talking about. For years, when Alabama signs its next group of stellar recruits the coach usually goes back to the story about how there's no guarantee puppies with big paws and good bloodlines will grow into them and fulfill their potential.

In other words, just because a prospect may have been great at the high school level doesn't mean that he'll pan out in college.

“If we went out and bought a hunting dog and it was a puppy, we would buy it based on its potential or lineage in terms of breeding,” Saban said. "We would probably know when that dog grew up whether or not it was a good hunting dog. We’d never know until we put them out in the field and go hunting."

That particular quote goes back to 2010, just before the reigning national champions posted the program's only three-loss finish over the last 12 seasons. C.J. Mosley was the lone star out of that year's signing class (and wasn't considered a five-star prospect).

“Recruiting is not an exact science," he added, and that part will never change.

But Saban didn't use the hunting-dog analogy, or last year either, although for different reasons. This time last December, Alabama was in the middle of massive turnover on the coaching staff, yet was still thought to have the nation's top recruiting class.

It now looks very different with top prospect Antonio Alfano, rated by some as being the nation's top player, having already departed.

The Crimson Tide's top signee from the previous class is also gone, Eyabi Anoma.

With that in mind, the words out of Saban's mouth that everyone should have taken notice of during his press conference Wednesday were near the end of his introduction: "Probably the most important thing is, I think, this is really a character, quality group of young men. We don’t have guys that have any issues or whatever, and they’ve worked really hard and been great teammates for the teams that they’ve played for."

Don't underestimate that statement.

Overall, Alabama's first day during the early signing period was almost boring in terms of drama. There were no surprises. The Crimson Tide signed 22 players, with three or four more telling the coaches they wanted to wait to announce their decision at a later date.

Due to some openings from early departures, the Crimson Tide can still had a couple more players, and would especially like to land a tight end. But that's about the end of the remaining wish list as this signing class is shaping up to be outstanding.

Sure, recruiting services may not have it at No. 1, and yes, Alabama did miss out on trying to add a couple more standout players on Wednesday. But far more important was that the Crimson Tide didn't lose anyone — which these days is rare.

Three other things stood out, though.

1] Alabama filled a lot of crucial needs

The most glaring, of course, was at the linebacker spots where Alabama has recently been decimated by injuries. The Crimson Tide added four, including Drew Sanders (6-5, 230 pounds) out of Texas.

He's one of those gamers coaches could line up just about anywhere, and can do just about anything.

"We really like that group of guys," Saban said about his new edge rushers.

Alabama also added players on both lines and in the secondary, which are annual priorities.

2] The Crimson Tide absolutely dominated in-state

It signed eight of the top 10 prospect from the state of Alabama, plus the best offensive lineman. Demouy Kennedy wan't only important in that respect, but also helps fill an immediate need at interior linebacker along with Jackson Bratton.

So did Quandarrius Robinson at outside linebacker, where Alabama is losing both starters Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis.

The most intriguing in-state prospect may be Kristian Story, who is immensely talented and could play a number of positions at the collegiate level. Saban said the initial decision on where to line up will be left up to the prospect from Lanett.

3] It landed a big-time quarterback

Bryce Young might be the best quarterback prospect in the nation, and is like Tua Tagovailoa in that he could be an even better person off it.

"I just absolutely love the guy, his character," Saban said. "He’s got a great family. He’s got all the right stuff and I think that’s really important in the quarterback position.

"You’ve heard me say this many times before, if you play quarterback, it’s hard to play the position if the people around you don’t play well so having great leadership qualities can contribute to that. I think Bryce certainly possesses those qualities.”

At minimum, this class should keep the Crimson Tide in the national title hunt for at least three more years.

So sure, as far as signing days go this one was quiet for the Crimson Tide.

But it was also a good day.