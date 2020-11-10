Alabama's Unexpected Bye Week Means More Time to Heal for Regular Season's Final Stretch

For the first time since 1963, it doesn't appear that the University of Alabama will face off against LSU on the gridiron this season.

Positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing protocols inside the Tigers program has forced the meeting between between both schools, which was originally set for Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, to be postponed which was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

But in all likelihood, canceled.

Let's just take a look at the schedules.

Alabama's next three opponents are Kentucky (Nov. 21), Auburn (Nov. 28), and a road contest at Arkansas (Dec. 5), while the Tigers (2-3) have three road games against the Razorbacks (Nov. 21), Texas A & M (Nov. 28), and Florida (Dec. 12) and one home matchup with Ole Miss (Dec. 5).

The Southeastern Conference implemented an extra bye week -- the weekend of Dec. 12 -- into the revised, 10-game schedule for any games that the novel coronavirus causes teams to miss.

Well, due to an outbreak earlier this season at Florida, the Gators had to move its game with LSU to Dec. 12, leaving no wiggle room, potentially forcing the postponement with Alabama to move to a cancelation.

It's a shame, really, and frustrating for the Alabama program, its players who are on a mission to return to the College Football Playoff, and its fanbase who wanted to seek revenge on the Tigers for its crushing 45-41 defeat a season ago.

That vengeance will have to wait until 2021 at the earliest more than likely.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that LSU's outbreak stems from a party on Halloween.

Now, think about that for just a moment.

The Tigers went down to the Plains and got smacked, 48-11, by Auburn that afternoon, then members of the team proceeded to go party once they returned to Baton Rouge putting their season on the brink.

It won't happen, but that should be enough for a forfeit. Especially, when you hear the strict guidelines and protocols that Alabama coach Nick Saban and his coaching staff laid out for their players over the recent bye weekend.

Some teams are taking this pandemic seriously and, others, well, just quite frankly seem to not give a darn.

On the bright side, the Crimson Tide's meeting with LSU might not matter at all.

Alabama (6-0) currently holds a two-game lead in the SEC West standings and if it beats the Wildcats and Tigers over the next two weekends, the division crown belongs to Saban and company before we even hit the month of December.

With Florida defeating Georgia last weekend, it puts the Gators into the driver's seat of the SEC East. Dan Mullen's bunch has Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Tennessee, and LSU remaining on its schedule and would have to lose twice for it to lose its grip on the division title.

Mathematically, Florida can't lock up the East until it wins its next four games barring another loss from the Georgia Bulldogs.

If the Gators take care of business like they are expected to, then the SEC Championship Game participants could be decided before Dec. 12, meaning that the Florida/LSU game would be useless ahead of the Dec. 19 title game date.

It wouldn't be fair for the Crimson Tide to sit out a week, while Florida has to play another contest before the biggest game of the season with playoff hopes on the line for both teams, but that's a discussion for another time.

Anyways, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the league have discussed playing make-up games between non-participants of the title game the same weekend of the conference championship, barring anymore need to get made up.

The league office also said in its statement that the Dec. 19 weekend could see the Crimson Tide makeup its game with the Tigers, but that seems unlikely to move the conference title game to the day after Christmas.

Regardless, if both schools try to work something out it is going to be very tricky, but Alabama/LSU isn't the only game getting axed this weekend.

No. 24 Auburn/Mississippi State and No. 5 Texas A & M/Tennessee are off the board as well due to issues within the Bulldogs and Aggies facilities.

As for the Crimson Tide, this week is an unexpected bye week and Saban will use it to his advantage, tweaking and fixing areas of improvement for the nation's No. 1 team.

It's safe to say that another week of rest will do Alabama well, and it can help the Crimson Tide be at its healthiest for the final stretch of a grueling all-SEC gauntlet, which, in other words, is bad news for the rest of college football.