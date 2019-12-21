Bama Central
Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes On Belmont in the Rocket City Classic

Tyler Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Alabama basketball (5-5) will play the Belmont Bruins (8-3) in the second and final leg of its state tour. The Crimson Tide is coming off of 105-87 victory over Samford in Birmingham on Wednesday night. 

Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. 

Follow along here for live updates from the Von Braun Center before, during, and after the game. 

Pregame 

  • Alabama's starters are Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Herb Jones, John Petty, Jr., and Alex Reese. 
  • Belmont's starters are Grayson Murphy, Adam Kunkel, Michael Benkert, Tyler Scanlon, and Nick Muszynski. 

First Half

  • Reese wins the opening tip for the Crimson Tide. 
  • Shackelford drives through the lane for a layup to score the first points of the afternoon. Alabama up 2-0. 
  • Javian Davis is the Crimson Tide's first sub and he scores a basket to put the Crimson Tide out in front 4-3. 
  • On the next possession, Petty, nails his first three-pointer of the game.
  •  Shackelford hits another trey to extend the lead to 13-5. 
  • Alabama has hit its first three of four three-pointers and held the Bruins to 28 percent from the field. 
  • Belmont is now on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 13-11 with 12:41 remaining in the half. 
  • The Crimson Tide will take a 15-11 lead going into the under 12-mintue timeout. Jones and Shackelford lead the game with five points each.
  • Jaylen Forbes has entered the game for the Crimson Tide.  
  • After that layup, Davis has six points and Alabama has a 21-18 lead. 
  • On the other end, Muszynski makes a layup and a foul shot to tie the game at 21 with 9:15 remaining. 
  • After a free throw by Murphy, Belmont has taken a 22-21 advantage.
  •  It is still 22-21 Belmont at the under eight minute media timeout. Alabama has missed its last five three-point attempts. 
