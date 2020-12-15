Alex Leatherwood Feeling Justified After Returning for Final Season: "We Gotta Keep Winning"

The senior offensive tackle is on the cusp of achieving all of the goals he set out for himself when he made the decision to return for his final season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the University of Alabama to win its 28th Southeastern Conference Championship against Florida on Saturday (7 p.m (CT), CBS), it will have do what its done all season: rely on its physically-intimidating offensive line

And that starts with senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood who stands at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds and, in his most recent performance against Arkansas, finished with a grade of 100, not allowing a sack or quarterback pressure and not committing a penalty.

Before the contest against the Razorbacks, coach Sam Pittman said he would vote for the Crimson Tide's entire offensive line for the Heisman Trophy if he could and, on Monday, the unit was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which honors the best unit in all of college football.

"We appreciated that a lot from Coach Pittman, but yeah, the Joe Moore Award we got named semifinalist of the award," Leatherwood, who won the SEC's offensive lineman of the week honor yesterday, told reporters via Zoom on Tuesday. "But we are honored and grateful because that was one of our goals coming into this season to win that award as a group, and I feel like we’re on our way to achieving that."

The numbers are staggering.

Alabama's offensive line has paved the way for the Crimson Tide to have the nation's No. 1 scoring offense (49.5 ppg), No. 1 passing efficiency offense (198.2), the No. 3 total offense (537.6), and third in the SEC in rushing offense (190.1 ypg).

Standing in the Crimson Tide's way of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff is a Gators front-seven that leads the conference in sacks with 31.

"What stands out to me the most about their defense would be their front, the entire front seven," Leatherwood said. "It’s all known that they lead the league in sacks. So I feel like they do a great job of getting to the quarterback, and they’re a really high-energy, high effort group."

Last weekend, Alabama was without starting right tackle Evan Neal and senior Chris Owens stepped up and filled his role nicely, helping the Crimson Tide earn 443 yards of total offense against the Hogs.

His performance showed the kind of depth that Alabama could take advantage of, if someone was to go down against the Gators or later on in the postseason.

"Chris did a great job," Leatherwood said. "He did everything that was expected of him. No matter if it was Chris or any of our other 2s or our backup O-lineman. You expect them to come in and execute just like a starter would. I feel like he did that, and I’m proud of him"

Leatherwood, who made the decision to return for one last ride at the Capstone instead of going to the NFL last offseason, should feel vindicated after seeing the success, that he and teammates like Deonte Brown Landon Dickerson, and Emil Ekiyor Jr. have had in the trenches in 2020.

"It’s like I said before, I want to come back because I wanted to graduate, get a degree," Leatherwood said. "I wanted to win a national championship, and I’ve already graduated.

"I feel like we’re in a position to win a national championship. We just gotta keep winning. Hopefully, we will get it done."