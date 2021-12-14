Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
All Things Bama Podcast: After Heisman Win, Where Does Bryce Young Rank in Alabama QB Lore?

It was another stellar weekend for Alabama athletics with sophomore quarterback Bryce Young winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy, becoming the fourth Crimson Tide player to ever win the prestigious honor, and No. 6 Alabama basketball outlasting No. 14 Houston in a classic game. 

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to break it all down and discuss Young's legacy at the Capstone. If the Crimson Tide wins another national title in 2021, is he already the best quarterback to come through Tuscaloosa even though he will have one year left of eligibility before heading to the NFL? What was a bigger snub, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. not being a Heisman finalist or wide receiver Jameson Williams not winning the Biletnikoff Award?

Martin and Blackwell dive into the Crimson Tide's nail-biting victory over Kelvin Sampson and Houston and preview Tuesday's matchup with a talented Memphis squad. What were the main takeaways from another top-15 win? How can Alabama avoid a hangover against the Tigers? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

