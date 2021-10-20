    • October 20, 2021
    All Things Bama Podcast: After Win Over MSU, Has Alabama Found Its Identity?

    The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
    BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham joins host Tyler Martin on the latest edition of the All Things Bama to discuss Alabama’s beatdown of Mississippi State over the weekend and where the Crimson Tide’s trajectory is at heading into Tennessee week. 

    The two also dive into the Ed Orgeron’s firing at LSU and who the Tigers could pick to replace him. Could it be a former Nick Saban assistant? 

    Windham, who was in attendance for Alabama basketball’s media day on Tuesday, breaks down what she saw and how the team is looking weeks before opening night. 

    Just how tough is the Crimson Tide’s schedule? After losing Alex Reese, Herb Jones and John Petty, where will the leadership come from on the 2021-22 squad? Which newcomer will quickly become a household name? 

    Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

    The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, the late Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

