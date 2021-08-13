Sports Illustrated home
All Things Bama Podcast: Analyzing SEC Win Totals in 2021

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dive into the latest news surrounding Alabama football including the de-commitment of 2022 running back Le'Veon Moss and injury news at fall camp for the Crimson Tide. 

What does defensive end LaBryan Ray's timetable to return look like? How has new leadership already evolved on the 2021 squad compared to 2020? What is there to expect from Alabama's first scrimmage over the weekend?

Martin and Blackwell also break down each of the 14 SEC schools and their win totals and give their predictions on if they will go over or under. 

Will the Crimson Tide go undefeated again in the regular season? Which teams will surpass their preseason expectations and which ones will fall flat?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

2021 SEC Win Totals

Alabama - 11.5

Georgia - 10.5

Texas A&M - 9.5

Florida - 9

LSU - 8.5

Ole Miss - 7.5

Auburn - 7

Kentucky - 7

Missouri - 7

Tennessee - 6

Mississippi State - 6

Arkansas - 5.5

South Carolina - 3.5

Vanderbilt - 3

