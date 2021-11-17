Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball’s Hot Start and College Football Playoff Scenarios

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
Author:

Host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral intern Blake Byler on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to assess the Crimson Tide’s blazing start to the 2021-22 basketball season and where Alabama football needs to improve over the final two weeks of the regular season. 

Just how high can senior Keon Ellis climb on NBA draft boards? Who is this team’s x-factor? What improvements need to be made before the schedule toughens up with the likes of Gonzaga, Memphis, Houston and potentially Kansas? 

Martin and Byler dive into Alabama’s situation at the running back position, where the Crimson Tide lost sophomore Roydell Williams to a knee injury in last weekend’s blowout win over New Mexico State. 

How concerned should fans be regarded a tough matchup with Arkansas’ front seven on Saturday? Could the Crimson Tide get into the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team? What are the most chaotic scenarios remaining with only three weeks left to go?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

