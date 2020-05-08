Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Basketball Scheduling, A Possible Football Commitment, And More

Jacorey Brooks' Twitter account (@c7_brooks)

Tyler Martin

The All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to discuss Alabama basketball’s announcement of their participation in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in December in Atlanta, a possible football commitment coming on Friday afternoon, and more. 

Nate Oats’ squad will be taking on Clemson in that 8-team event on Dec. 12. Blackwell and Martin break down the matchup and the other reported Crimson Tide non-conference games for this upcoming campaign that includes Vermont, Furman, and a trip to Yale. 

Friday afternoon could see another 2021 football commitment for Alabama with South Florida wide receiver Jacorey Brooks. The duo dive into his game and give their takes on his recruitment. 

With the NFL schedule released on Thursday night, which Alabama rookie has a tough first season? Does Tua need to ‘redshirt’ in 2020? Find out on today’s show. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening!

