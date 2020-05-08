All Things Bama Podcast: Basketball Scheduling, A Possible Football Commitment, And More

The All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to discuss Alabama basketball’s announcement of their participation in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in December in Atlanta, a possible football commitment coming on Friday afternoon, and more.

Nate Oats’ squad will be taking on Clemson in that 8-team event on Dec. 12. Blackwell and Martin break down the matchup and the other reported Crimson Tide non-conference games for this upcoming campaign that includes Vermont, Furman, and a trip to Yale.

Friday afternoon could see another 2021 football commitment for Alabama with South Florida wide receiver Jacorey Brooks. The duo dive into his game and give their takes on his recruitment.

With the NFL schedule released on Thursday night, which Alabama rookie has a tough first season? Does Tua need to ‘redshirt’ in 2020? Find out on today’s show.

