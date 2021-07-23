All Things Bama Podcast: Best Moments From 2021 SEC Media Days, Breaking Down Conference Realignment News

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Football season is here.

Well, sort of as the 2021 edition of SEC Media Days from Hoover, Ala. is in the books and on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell recap the best moments, give out winners and losers and dive into the Oklahoma/Texas news.

Which coach changed the perspective of their respective school six weeks before the start of the regular season? Which coach hurt their team's reputation and lowered expectations?

Martin and Blackwell break down everything Alabama coach Nick Saban said, including the news of sophomore Javion Cohen earning a starting spot on the offensive line, COVID-19 vaccination rates and name, image and likeness news surrounding quarterback Bryce Young.

What would the SEC look like with Oklahoma and Texas? Should the conference shake up the divisions are go the way of a four-pod system? Will other conferences in the country begin reaching out to more Big 12 schools?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts