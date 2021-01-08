All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down CFP National Title Game with Buckeyes Now

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor
On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Ohio State reporter Brendan Gulick preview every angle of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. 

No one has been able to stop the three-headed monster of quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith this season, so what must the Buckeyes do to be successful on the defensive side of the ball?

What about the Buckeyes' electric offense led by quarterback Justin Fields and running back Trey Sermon? Could it exploit the Crimson Tide's defensive unit like Ole Miss and Florida did earlier this season?

Will there be an hangover for Ohio State after its emotional defeat of Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl? Just how healthy will Field's ribcage be?

Both will also give their against the spread and total picks for Monday night's title bout.

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Gulick's work at is.com/college/ohiostate or on Twitter at @brendangulick22

