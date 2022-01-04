Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
All Things Bama Podcast: Cotton Bowl Takeaways Plus Who Has the Edge in Alabama/Georgia Rematch?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set. No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia on Monday night inside Lucas Oil Staidum in Indianapolis (7 p.m, ESPN) in a rematch of SEC titans. 

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by the newest member of BamaCentral, Tony Tsoukalas, to offer takeaways from both semifinal games, discuss who has the early edge in the title game and preview No. 15 Alabama basketball’s next game against Florida, which is slated for Wednesday evening in Gainesville (6 p.m, ESPN2). 

What was the most impressive part of the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs’ victories? Will Alabama attack Georgia differently next week or stick to its game-plan that delivered a 41-24 victory in Atlanta last month? Tsoukalas also provides an injury update including offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr and Chris Owens and defensive back Jaylen Armour-Davis. 

After another top-15 win does Alabama basketball have the best resume in the country?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

