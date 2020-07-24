Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Crimson Tide in the NFL Update

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to dove into what the SEC might decide next week in regards to the 2020 season and offer an update to some Alabama players in the NFL. 

The two take a look at the PAC-12’s plan for a 10-game conference schedule and examine the pros and cons. 

What is the most likely outcome for conferences like the SEC, Big 12, and ACC? Is it the conference only plus one model? Should the NCAA adopt the NFL’s model of daily testing for COVID-19? 

Most of the Crimson Tide’s NFL rookies are starting to sign their first contracts. What can fans expect from Alabama’s most recent group of newly-turned professionals? 

Derrick Henry received a well-deserved contract extension earlier this month from the Tennessee Titans. Could he possibly lead the league in rushing for a second straight year? 

Martin and Blackwell go over the new Madden 21 ratings and see which ones are too loo or too high for certain players. 

Find out all this and more on the most recent episode of the All Things Bama Podcast. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, John Garcia Jr., James Brockermeyer and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

