All Things Bama Podcast: Early Keys to Alabama/Texas A&M Plus How Concerning Are the Crimson Tide's Injuries?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Katie Windham to discuss the aftermath of the Crimson Tide's mauling of Ole Miss and the early keys to its matchup with Texas A&M over the weekend.

How concerning are the injuries for Alabama? Sophomore running back Jase McClellan is out for the year with a knee injury and sophomore linebacker Drew Sanders, who was replacing the hurt Christopher Allen, is week-to-week with a hand injury.

Just how big of a statement was the Crimson Tide's defensive performance against Lane Kiffin last weekend and where does Pete Golding rank amongst the top coordinators in the nation?

Will Saturday's game in College Station be competitive? How does Alabama's elite offensive line match up against the Aggies' premier defensive line?

Lastly, what is the likelihood that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson are both top-five picks in the 2023 NFL draft?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts