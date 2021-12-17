All Things Bama Podcast: Grading Alabama Football's 2022 Recruiting Class After Early Signing Day

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The bulk of the work is done for Alabama football and its 2022 recruiting class, and yet again, the Crimson Tide find itself atop the college football world with the No. 1 group in the country according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

SIAA analyst and recruiting guru John Garcia Jr. joins host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to grade out the class and breakdown each position group.

At what position group did Alabama hit the most home runs? Who are the prospects that have the chance to make an impact from day one? Who are the sleepers and prospects that need to be developed for a year or two before shining on the gridiron?

Does quarterback signee Ty Simpson have the DNA to become the next great Crimson Tide signal caller? Who is still out there for Alabama in the late period to sign? What kind of instant impact does LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks make?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

