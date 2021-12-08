Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

All Things Bama Podcast: Has the 2021 Season Been Nick Saban’s Best Coaching Job?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
Author:

The newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast is live with host Tyler Martin and staff writer Katie Windham where the two discuss if the 2021 season has been Coach Nick Saban’s best job to date. 

The two also recap Alabama’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and give an early preview of the Crimson Tide’s playoff matchup with Cincinnati. 

How do the Bearcats matchup with the Crimson Tide? Can Alabama play with the same intensity it had against Georgia versus the first Group of Five team to ever make the College Football Playoff?

What about awards season? What is there to make of sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr.’s Heisman-finalist snub? What would taking home the prestigious award do for sophomore quarterback Bryce Young and his legacy? 

Read More

Martin and Windham also break down No. 9 Alabama’s win over No. 3 Gonzaga from last weekend and preview the Crimson Tide’s next game, which is set for a 9 p.m (CT) tip-off inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night against No. 14 Houston. 

Does this Alabama team have more firepower than the 2020-21 team? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

211204_8_SECChampionship_HC
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Has the 2021 Season Been Nick Saban’s Best Coaching Job?

1 minute ago
120421_MFB_YoungBr_SEC_RC3921
All Things Bama

Bryce Young's Teammates Explain Why He Should Win the Heisman

17 minutes ago
Crimson Tikes: Unmade in the Shade
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Hustlin' Herd

4 hours ago
Evan Neal, Phidarian Mathis and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 8, 2021

11 hours ago
Alabama s E J Junior Enters College Football Hall of Fame
All Things Bama

E.J. Junior "Finally" Entering College Football Hall of Fame

15 hours ago
Isaiah Bond, WR
Recruiting

Former Florida Commit WR Isaiah Bond Flips to Alabama

15 hours ago
ASWA
ASWA

Alabama Sports Writers Association: December 2021 Newsletter

17 hours ago
Ty Simpson, Alabama QB commit
Recruiting

Alabama QB Commit Ty Simpson Named Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year

19 hours ago