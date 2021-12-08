All Things Bama Podcast: Has the 2021 Season Been Nick Saban’s Best Coaching Job?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast is live with host Tyler Martin and staff writer Katie Windham where the two discuss if the 2021 season has been Coach Nick Saban’s best job to date.

The two also recap Alabama’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and give an early preview of the Crimson Tide’s playoff matchup with Cincinnati.

How do the Bearcats matchup with the Crimson Tide? Can Alabama play with the same intensity it had against Georgia versus the first Group of Five team to ever make the College Football Playoff?

What about awards season? What is there to make of sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr.’s Heisman-finalist snub? What would taking home the prestigious award do for sophomore quarterback Bryce Young and his legacy?

Martin and Windham also break down No. 9 Alabama’s win over No. 3 Gonzaga from last weekend and preview the Crimson Tide’s next game, which is set for a 9 p.m (CT) tip-off inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night against No. 14 Houston.

Does this Alabama team have more firepower than the 2020-21 team?

