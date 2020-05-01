All Things Bama Podcast: How Will New NIL Rules Affect College Athletics?

Bama Central
In case you missed it earlier this week, the NCAA Board of Governors recommended rule changes to the NCAA’s policy on student-athletes’ name, image, and likeness. 

Which means players can be compensated for business, personal, or social media third-party endorsements. It is uncharted territory for the NCAA. No new rules would go into effect until the 2021-2022 academic year which starts in July of 2021. 

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is  joined by BamaCentral editor Christopher Walsh to break everything down. 

The NCAA Board of Governors also recommend to not move forward with a one-time transfer rule for all student-athletes. Walsh and Martin give their reactions to that as well. 

Before the chatter surrounding the NCAA starts, the two discuss which Alabama rookie in the NFL will have the best season. 

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Wimp Sanderson, Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Will Lowery, Jason Caffey, Peter Burns, Lawson Schaffer, and more. 

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts and stay safe and stay healthy. Thanks for listening! 

Link to Apple Podcasts 

