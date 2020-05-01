All Things Bama Podcast: How Will New NIL Rules Affect College Athletics?

In case you missed it earlier this week, the NCAA Board of Governors recommended rule changes to the NCAA’s policy on student-athletes’ name, image, and likeness.

Which means players can be compensated for business, personal, or social media third-party endorsements. It is uncharted territory for the NCAA. No new rules would go into effect until the 2021-2022 academic year which starts in July of 2021.

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral editor Christopher Walsh to break everything down.

The NCAA Board of Governors also recommend to not move forward with a one-time transfer rule for all student-athletes. Walsh and Martin give their reactions to that as well.

Before the chatter surrounding the NCAA starts, the two discuss which Alabama rookie in the NFL will have the best season.

