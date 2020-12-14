All Things Bama Podcast: How Will The College Football Playoff Shake Out?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. and Anchor

We've reached Championship Week in college football.

Host Tyler Martin chats with staff writer Joey Blackwell on the most recent episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to recap the latest weekend in the Southeastern Conference and how Alabama and Florida stack up against one another heading into Saturday's matchup.

With Gators coach Dan Mullen announcing that Kyle Pitts will play, how will the Crimson Tide defend the athletic tight end? Can Alabama's defense stifle quarterback Kyle Trask?

How will the College Football Playoff shake out? Who will be the final four teams when announced next Sunday? What are the most likeliest scenarios and the scenarios that create the most chaos?

Is the Heisman Trophy Mac Jones' too lose? What about DeVonta Smith? Could he pull off the unthinkable? Could Alabama have both players finish 1-2 in the voting?

