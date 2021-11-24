All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week and Previewing Alabama Basketball at the ESPN Events Invitational

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

With a Southeastern Conference Western division title in tow, Alabama football will close out the regular season this weekend down on The Plains against Auburn (2:30 p.m, CBS).

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by intern Clayton Connick to preview the matchup and discuss what the Crimson Tide needs to do in order to avoid another nightmare at Jordan-Hare.

Could Alabama have two Heisman Trophy finalists for the second straight season in quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr? How will Auburn attack the Crimson Tide defense?

Meanwhile, Alabama basketball is set to begin its run in the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday against Rick Pitino and Iona. Other potential opponents include Belmont, Drake, Kansas, Dayton and Miami.

When will Nate Oats and company get forward Juwan Gary back? Can freshman sensation JD Davison continue to make waves on offense and be a difference maker off the bench? How far could a potential win over Kansas go in determining a No. 1 seed for the Crimson Tide come Selection Sunday?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. Have a happy Thanksgiving!

