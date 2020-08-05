All Things Bama Podcast: John Petty Jr. is Back Plus 2020 SEC Football Schedule Chatter

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral editor Christopher Walsh to break down John Petty Jr.'s recent decision to return to the Capstone for his senior season, what the SEC football schedule might look like, and how safety protocols in professional leagues like MLB and NFL could provide the way for college football to happen.

With Petty now back into the fold for the 2020-2021 campaign, what is the ceiling for this squad? Veteran leaders like Petty and Herbert Jones mixed with a high-level recruiting class very well could be the recipe for success the program needs to have a deep run in the NCAA tournament when March rolls around.

How much will the 2020 SEC football schedule be shaken up? Could we see the Iron Bowl in a non-traditional spot, like in one of the first few weeks? Who do fans want added to Alabama's schedule from the SEC East?

Lastly, the two dive into what the PAC-12 players are pushing for, with their threats to boycott the season, and just how much is player safety at the forefront of these return-to-play conservations?

