All Things Bama Podcast: John Petty Jr. is Back Plus 2020 SEC Football Schedule Chatter

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral editor Christopher Walsh to break down John Petty Jr.'s recent decision to return to the Capstone for his senior season, what the SEC football schedule might look like, and how safety protocols in professional leagues like MLB and NFL could provide the way for college football to happen. 

With Petty now back into the fold for the 2020-2021 campaign, what is the ceiling for this squad? Veteran leaders like Petty and Herbert Jones mixed with a high-level recruiting class very well could be the recipe for success the program needs to have a deep run in the NCAA tournament when March rolls around. 

How much will the 2020 SEC football schedule be shaken up? Could we see the Iron Bowl in a non-traditional spot, like in one of the first few weeks? Who do fans want added to Alabama's schedule from the SEC East?

Lastly, the two dive into what the PAC-12 players are pushing for, with their threats to boycott the season, and just how much is player safety at the forefront of these return-to-play conservations?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr. and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

