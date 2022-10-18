Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Penalties and Powerful Passers

BamaCentral's trio of writers recap Tennessee, discuss soccer's rise to the top and football's upcoming matchup against Mississippi State
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this episode, Mason Smith, Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell talk about the craziness that was Alabama at Tennessee, then look forward to the Tide's matchup with Mississippi State and soccer's number one ranking in the RPI.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Brittany Davis
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Named Preseason All-SEC; Alabama Women's Basketball Picked 10th in Conference

By Blake Byler
Crimson Tikes: Cowbell Hell
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Cowbell Hell

By Anthony Sisco
Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

A Quiet Concern on Alabama's Defense has Grown Louder After Loss at Tennessee

By Joey Blackwell
Christion Jones, Amari Cooper, DeAndrew White, Texas A&M game program, Oct. 18, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 6: Quinnen Williams Plays his Best Game of a Career Season

By Hunter De Siver
Helmets
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Mississippi State Week

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) looks down over Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 202
All Things Bama

Alabama's Penalty Problem Isn't Just Bad, But Horrendous: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) after scoring against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr., Henry To'oTo'o Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

By Joey Blackwell