All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The time is now for Alabama basketball to put up or shut up. Will the Crimson Tide enjoy a nice stay out West over the weekend, or be dealt an upset loss at the hands of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame?

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writers Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham, who are both in San Diego, to discuss the game from every angle and examine Alabama's chances of making it to another Sweet 16. 

Alabama beats Notre Dame and the winner of Texas Tech/Montana State if what happens? Will the Crimson Tide's guards elevate their play to the next level? Who needs to be the x-factor in order for Alabama to make a run in the tournament? Is playing so far from home actually a good thing for this Alabama team? Will there be some madness in the Crimson Tide's region of the bracket?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. The episode is also available on YouTube to watch in its entirety on the BamaCentral channel.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

