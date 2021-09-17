All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama/Florida with SI's AllGators

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated's All Gators publisher Zach Goodall to preview Saturday's matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida, which is set for a 3:30 (EST) kickoff inside Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium.

Will we see the same kind of fireworks we saw at the 2020 SEC Championship Game? Has the Gators defense improved from a season ago? Will Bryce Young be rattled in his first SEC road start?

Martin and Goodall break down the game from every angle and provide against-the-spread picks, along with a look at what else is happening around the Southeastern Conference.

Does Dan Mullen have any tricks up his sleeve for Nick Saban and company? How will the Crimson Tide shut down Florida's "two-quarterback" system? What does Alabama have to do to keep its impressive winning streak against SEC-East teams alive?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

