All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Football Versus Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl

The College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati is just two days away so get ready with the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast.

Host Tyler Martin is joined by The Front Office News editor and Bearcats insider J.T Smith to breakdown the matchup and offer predictions for what will go down inside AT&T Stadium on Friday afternoon.

How will Alabama's wide receivers, without John Metchie, matchup with the Bearcats elite cornerbacks in Coby Bryant and Sauce Gardner? Does Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder have what it takes to knock off the Crimson Tide? Will top-seeded Alabama still play with an "underdog" mentality?

Who could be the x-factor for both teams? Can Alabama's front-seven, which is led by linebacker Will Anderson Jr, overpower and overmatch the Bearcats offensive line? Finally, who wins the Cotton Bowl and who comes out on top between Michigan and Georgia in the another semifinal game in the Orange Bowl?

