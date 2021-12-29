Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Football Versus Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
The College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati is just two days away so get ready with the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast. 

Host Tyler Martin is joined by The Front Office News editor and Bearcats insider J.T Smith to breakdown the matchup and offer predictions for what will go down inside AT&T Stadium on Friday afternoon. 

How will Alabama's wide receivers, without John Metchie, matchup with the Bearcats elite cornerbacks in Coby Bryant and Sauce Gardner? Does Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder have what it takes to knock off the Crimson Tide? Will top-seeded Alabama still play with an "underdog" mentality?

Who could be the x-factor for both teams? Can Alabama's front-seven, which is led by linebacker Will Anderson Jr, overpower and overmatch the Bearcats offensive line? Finally, who wins the Cotton Bowl and who comes out on top between Michigan and Georgia in the another semifinal game in the Orange Bowl?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Bryce Young, Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 28, 2021
