September 3, 2021
All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing No. 1 Alabama/No. 14 Miami and Other Week 1 Matchups

College football is officially back. 

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American football analyst and recruiting director John Garcia Jr. to preview No. 1 Alabama and No. 14 Miami, which is set for kickoff at 2:30 p.m (CT) Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

How will Hurricanes signal caller D’Eriq King matchup with the Crimson Tide defense? What about Alabama’s new-look offense? 

Martin and Garcia hand out their bold predictions and who they think will be the MVPs of Saturday’s matchup. 

The two also break down other exciting games like Georgia vs Clemson, LSU vs UCLA and more. 

Who will make the College Football Playoff at the season’s end? Which Week 1 storyline will we be talking about the most on Monday morning? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

