All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing No. 1 Alabama/No. 14 Miami and Other Week 1 Matchups

College football is officially back.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American football analyst and recruiting director John Garcia Jr. to preview No. 1 Alabama and No. 14 Miami, which is set for kickoff at 2:30 p.m (CT) Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

How will Hurricanes signal caller D’Eriq King matchup with the Crimson Tide defense? What about Alabama’s new-look offense?

Martin and Garcia hand out their bold predictions and who they think will be the MVPs of Saturday’s matchup.

The two also break down other exciting games like Georgia vs Clemson, LSU vs UCLA and more.

Who will make the College Football Playoff at the season’s end? Which Week 1 storyline will we be talking about the most on Monday morning?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

