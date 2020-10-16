All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Georgia with Dawgs Daily

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by Dawgs Daily editor Brooks Austin to preview and breakdown the highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The two deep dive into the biggest matchups inside the game including Alabama's prolific offense and Georgia's stout defense. Who gets the better of the two, the Crimson Tide's shifty wide receivers or the Bulldogs' physical defensive backs?

How will Alabama's defense look against Stetson Bennett and the rest of the Georgia offense? Will Georgia try to do anything similar to what Ole Miss did last week? What adjustments will defense coordinator Pete Golding make?

Will this be the first of two matchups between these two schools this season? Can Nick Saban's streak against former assistants stay alive?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

*Note: This was recorded before Saban's positive COVID-19 test.

Listeners can find all of Austin's work on DawgsDaily.com and on Twitter at @BrooksAustinSI.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts