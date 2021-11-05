Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing LSU/Alabama with SI's LSU Country

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
Author:

No. 2 Alabama football is set to take on LSU inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night (6 p.m, ESPN) and Tigers beat writer Glen West joined host Tyler Martin on the All Things Bama Podcast to preview the matchup from every angle. 

Will Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young pick up where he left off after the bye week? Will Alabama's wide receivers torch a depleted LSU secondary? Could the re-emergence of Drew Sanders propel the Crimson Tide defense to a stout outing? Will revenge play a factor since this is LSU's first trip to Tuscaloosa since 2019? 

Martin and West also give their picks for the remaining Week 10 Southeastern Conference games. 

Read More

With Ed Orgeron set to leave the Tigers program at the end of the season, who could become the next LSU coach? Is Mel Tucker the favorite to land the job? What about Lane Kiffin or Billy Napier?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

Bryce Young hands off to Brian Robinson Jr.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing LSU/Alabama with SI's LSU Country

1 minute ago
From left: Bryan Hodgson, Cameron Luke Ratliff, Antoine Pettway
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball to Honor Cameron Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Before First Game

30 minutes ago
Anfernee Jennings against LSU, with DJ Dale looking on
All Things Bama

5 Answers For the Enemy: LSU at Alabama

1 hour ago
College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Don't Overreact to the Initial CFP Rankings

3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Holding Down the Bear

4 hours ago
Henry Ruggs III
Bama/NFL

Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

5 hours ago
Dont'a Hightower, LSU game program, Nov. 5, 2011
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 5, 2021

11 hours ago
AHSAA Football Logo
ASWA

2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores

12 hours ago