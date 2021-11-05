All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing LSU/Alabama with SI's LSU Country

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

No. 2 Alabama football is set to take on LSU inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night (6 p.m, ESPN) and Tigers beat writer Glen West joined host Tyler Martin on the All Things Bama Podcast to preview the matchup from every angle.

Will Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young pick up where he left off after the bye week? Will Alabama's wide receivers torch a depleted LSU secondary? Could the re-emergence of Drew Sanders propel the Crimson Tide defense to a stout outing? Will revenge play a factor since this is LSU's first trip to Tuscaloosa since 2019?

Martin and West also give their picks for the remaining Week 10 Southeastern Conference games.

With Ed Orgeron set to leave the Tigers program at the end of the season, who could become the next LSU coach? Is Mel Tucker the favorite to land the job? What about Lane Kiffin or Billy Napier?

