All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Mississippi State with The Clarion Ledger's Tyler Horka

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Mississippi State beat writer Tyler Horka to break down the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs

Horka details what this rollercoaster of a season has been like for Mike Leach and company from defeating the defending national champions, LSU, to losing three straight and seeing a mass exodus of players leave the program.

As for the game, the two dive into the best matchups, including Alabama's offense versus Mississippi State's defense. Is there anyway the Bulldogs front seven can get to quarterback Mac Jones?

How does the Crimson Tide stop the Air-Raid offense? Will it follow the path that Arkansas and Kentucky laid out?

The two also pick all of this weekend's SEC games against the spread.

Find out all their selections and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Horka's work at clarionledger.com/sports/mississippi-state and follow him on Twitter @tbhorka.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts