All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Ole Miss with The Grove Report

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by The Grove Report’s Nathanael Gabler to breakdown this weekend’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Rebels. 

The two dive into what Lane Kiffin night scheme up against his former boss, how much weather will be a factor, and what both teams have to do to pull out a victory. 

Who will be a x-factor for both teams? Can Alabama’s rushing attack hit its stride this week? Cold the Crimson Tide’s secondary show some holes against Matt Corral and this prolific passing game? Is there a chance Ole Miss keeps it close? Will this be the high-scoring affair its billed to be? 

Who wins in the other contests around the Southeastern Conference this weekend? 

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Gabler’s work at TheGroveReport.com, the Sports Illustrated home for Ole Miss athletics. He is also available on Twitter at @nategabler and @SIRebels.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

All Things Bama

The Later the Better: Why the SEC Pushed Alabama at Ole Miss Kickoff Back Due to Hurricane Delta

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights Checks Out Alabama Commitment Ian Jackson

Even during a loss, Crimson Tide commitment Ian Jackson still stood out at linebacker

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: That's All Folks

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes: Bashing Baalzebub

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Games Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus Issues

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Christopher Walsh

Hey Coach With Nick Saban Radio Show Live Updates: Ole Miss

Nick Saban is set to appear on his weekly radio show at 7 p.m to discuss the upcoming matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's 1965 Title Run was Nearly Derailed by Ole Miss

Two fourth-quarter scoring drives against Ole Miss were all that kept the 1965 Crimson Tide from being knocked out of the national-title picture

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Hopes To Avoid Letdown Against Ole Miss: "We Need to Continue to Improve Our Mental Toughness"

In his final press conference of the week, Nick Saban gave his thoughts on his team has handled preparations for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin's maturation, and more

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Explains Hurricane Delta Situation, Wishes to Play on Saturday

The Crimson Tide coach laid it all out to members of the media on Wednesday evening

Joey Blackwell

