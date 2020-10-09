All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Ole Miss with The Grove Report

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by The Grove Report’s Nathanael Gabler to breakdown this weekend’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Rebels.

The two dive into what Lane Kiffin night scheme up against his former boss, how much weather will be a factor, and what both teams have to do to pull out a victory.

Who will be a x-factor for both teams? Can Alabama’s rushing attack hit its stride this week? Cold the Crimson Tide’s secondary show some holes against Matt Corral and this prolific passing game? Is there a chance Ole Miss keeps it close? Will this be the high-scoring affair its billed to be?

Who wins in the other contests around the Southeastern Conference this weekend?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Gabler’s work at TheGroveReport.com, the Sports Illustrated home for Ole Miss athletics. He is also available on Twitter at @nategabler and @SIRebels.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts