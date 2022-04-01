Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Pro Day Takeaways Plus More Basketball Roster Shake Up

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writers Joey Blackwell and Tony Tsoukalas to break down Alabama's recent Pro Day, the shake up that continues to happen on the basketball team's roster and more.

Who was the winner and losers from Wednesday's Pro Day? Could one former Alabama wide receiver see a rise in his draft stock? Is offensive lineman Evan Neal a lock to go inside the top three?

Another Crimson Tide basketball player is in the transfer portal, and this time, it's Jusaun Holt. What will Alabama's roster for the '22-23 campaign look like and which transfer could Nate Oats and company pull in? Mark Sears from Ohio? What about Jaelin Llewellyn from Princeton?

The trio also discuss Alabama baseball's season up to this point and what has to change for the Crimson Tide to right the ship. What's the ceiling for this team?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. The episode is also available on YouTube to watch in its entirety on the BamaCentral channel.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Youtube, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

