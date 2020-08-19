All Things Bama Podcast: Projecting Alabama's Win-Loss Record for 2020

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dissect what we have heard from the Crimson Tide's fall camp and the new SEC schedule.

Alabama recently announced capacity and ticketing changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium for this season. How will that affect the games on the field? What kind of atmosphere will there be?

What improvements can we expect from the defensive side of the ball in 2020? Is the linebacker position group the deepest on the team? Who is impressing early on at practices?

Blackwell and Martin go game-by-game and break down the Crimson Tide's revised, conference-only schedule. Can it go 10-0? Will it add another SEC championship to its trophy case?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

