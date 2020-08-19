SI.com
Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Projecting Alabama's Win-Loss Record for 2020

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dissect what we have heard from the Crimson Tide's fall camp and the new SEC schedule. 

Alabama recently announced capacity and ticketing changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium for this season. How will that affect the games on the field? What kind of atmosphere will there be?

What improvements can we expect from the defensive side of the ball in 2020? Is the linebacker position group the deepest on the team? Who is impressing early on at practices? 

Blackwell and Martin go game-by-game and break down the Crimson Tide's revised, conference-only schedule. Can it go 10-0? Will it add another SEC championship to its trophy case? 

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Steve Sarkisian Feeling Much Better After Heart Surgery, Happy to Be at Alabama: "This is a Special Place"

Dylan Moses Looks to Rebound From Injury

Alabama Practice Report: August 18, 2020

Crimson Tikes: Big Mouth

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Bryce Young Impressing in Fall Camp

After enrolling early for a spring practice that was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19, Young is impressing both teammates and coaches so far during fall camp

Joey Blackwell

Steve Sarkisian Feeling Much Better After Heart Surgery, Happy to Be at Alabama: "This is a Special Place"

The Crimson Tide's play caller was made available to the media on Tuesday evening to discuss his recent open-heart surgery and why he made the decision to stay at the Capstone

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Wade in the Water

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Everything from the site information to the house rules and how to contact BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's One Major Rebuilding Job is in the Secondary Minus Patrick Surtain II

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide position outlook series: Defensive backs

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Bryant-Denny Stadium to Hold 20 Percent Capacity for 2020 Season

An email sent to Tide Pride members revealed that mandatory masks will also be required of fans

Joey Blackwell

Dylan Moses Looks to Rebound From Injury

The Crimson Tide senior linebacker looks to lead his defense after suffering a season-ending injury last August

Joey Blackwell

SEC Announces Guidelines for Fan Health and Safety

The conference released a detailed list of procedures to be followed by the 14 member institutions during the fall 2020 football season

Joey Blackwell

