All Things Bama Podcast: Reaction to Initial College Football Playoff Rankings, Alabama Basketball's Impressive Haul

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and Alabama found itself sitting at No. 2 behind the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Michigan State and Oregon rounded out the top four.

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Katie Windham react to the committee’s first ranking and much more.

Should Cincinnati be inside the top four? Is the Crimson Tide deserving of its No. 2 ranking? Is there any team outside of the top ten that could sneak inside the top four by the end of the month?

Martin and Windham also provide an early look at the LSU game, which is set for a 6 p.m kickoff inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alabama basketball picked up two star-studded pieces to its 2022 recruiting class in Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney.

Will Nate Oats and company challenge for top class in the nation? Who else could join the Crimson Tide?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts